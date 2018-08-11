ConocoPhillips (COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.42 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,492,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,947 shares of company stock worth $8,482,746 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $104,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips traded up $0.19, reaching $71.94, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

