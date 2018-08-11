Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,983,000 after acquiring an additional 761,717 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,534,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $19,107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after buying an additional 199,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,866,000 after buying an additional 192,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,510. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O opened at $56.51 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

