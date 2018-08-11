Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) PT Set at $12.00 by B. Riley

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) has been given a $12.00 target price by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.99.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Condor Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 43.55% and a net margin of 27.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 435,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

