Comparing B. Riley Financial (RILY) and QuinStreet (QNST)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QuinStreet does not pay a dividend.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.86 $11.55 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $404.36 million 1.59 -$12.20 million $0.32 42.50

B. Riley Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 3.72% 17.08% 3.11% QuinStreet 3.94% 12.72% 8.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 4 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $17.55, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

QuinStreet beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

