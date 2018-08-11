Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $122,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.2% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 8.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 248,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 10.0% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $45.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

