Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MED downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.66 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

