Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 27,182 Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 874,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $146.86 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $3,769,665.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,471 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.18.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

