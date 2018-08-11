Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,553 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.76.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $253.70 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $263.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

