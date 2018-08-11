Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 187,912 Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $175,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 545.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter.

BSCI stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

