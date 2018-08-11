Commerzbank Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Bilfinger (GBF)

Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.31 ($48.04).

Shares of Bilfinger opened at €42.56 ($49.49) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

