Commerzbank Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.15 ($151.34).

Siemens opened at €110.54 ($128.53) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

