Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.58 ($12.30).

CBK stock opened at €8.45 ($9.83) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

