Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2018 // No Comments

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.58 ($12.30).

CBK stock opened at €8.45 ($9.83) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply