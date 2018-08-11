Commerzbank Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €53.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.66 ($54.25).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando opened at €45.08 ($52.42) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.