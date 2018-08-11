Commercial Metals (CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Macquarie upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.39. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

