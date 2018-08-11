Comerica Bank Sells 14,118 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $3,605,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

AZN stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

