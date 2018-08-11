Comerica Bank Has $6.02 Million Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Chemours worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $57.50 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Shares of CC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

