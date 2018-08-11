Comerica Bank Acquires 25,259 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 83,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

In other Realty Income news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,967 shares of company stock worth $4,645,510. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

