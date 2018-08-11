Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 139,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 180,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System traded up $0.09, reaching $41.97, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 152,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,817. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.