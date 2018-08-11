CoinFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,841.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 16% against the dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $11,841.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00299128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00183285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,248,535 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

