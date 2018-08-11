Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd (PSF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.42

News stories about Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd (NYSE:PSF) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 49.363695386068 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd traded up $0.03, hitting $27.79, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,917. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The preferred and other income securities are issued by the United States and non-the United States companies, such as banks, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), other diversified financials, as well as energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies.

