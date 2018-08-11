Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Cognex opened at $52.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

