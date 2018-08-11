Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Shares of Cognex opened at $52.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

