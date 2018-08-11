Cogent Communications (CCOI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCOI. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of Cogent Communications traded up $0.65, hitting $50.65, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 547.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,600 shares of company stock worth $1,021,936 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

