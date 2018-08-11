Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Codorus Valley Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9774222396029 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLY. BidaskClub raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp traded up $0.11, hitting $31.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.61. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Lynn D. Crenshaw sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $31,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.