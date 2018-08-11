Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.
Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $42.22 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $44.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 39.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.