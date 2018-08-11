Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $42.22 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $44.35.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 39.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

