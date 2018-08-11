Clearfield (CLFD) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on Clearfield and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Clearfield traded down $0.20, reaching $13.55, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,652. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clearfield by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

