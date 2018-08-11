City Developments (CDEVY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.
City Developments opened at $7.03 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.95. City Developments has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.32.
About City Developments
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.