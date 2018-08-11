Citizens Financial Services Inc (CZFS) Insider Acquires $24,940.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS) insider Dwight D. Rohrer purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $24,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Services remained flat at $$62.30 during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Citizens Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

