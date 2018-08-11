Citigroup Lowers Ford Motor (F) Price Target to $10.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.80 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Shares of Ford Motor opened at $9.74 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

