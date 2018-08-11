Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,466 shares of company stock worth $2,057,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.