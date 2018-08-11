Citigroup Boosts Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Price Target to $30.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Vishay Intertechnology traded down $0.55, hitting $23.20, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $761.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

