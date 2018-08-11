Citigroup Boosts Camden Property Trust (CPT) Price Target to $95.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of CPT opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.99%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 52,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,603,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,341 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

