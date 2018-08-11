Cinemark (CNK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Cinemark traded up $1.01, reaching $36.78, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,443. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

