Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher Earnings

An issue of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) bonds rose 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The debt issue has a 7% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $87.50 and was trading at $88.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.03 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
CBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,675.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,614 shares of company stock worth $46,127 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $542.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.
Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.