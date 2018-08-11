Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher Earnings

An issue of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) bonds rose 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The debt issue has a 7% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $87.50 and was trading at $88.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.03 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

CBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,675.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,614 shares of company stock worth $46,127 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,135,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

