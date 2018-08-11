Cimarex Energy (XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,765,000 after buying an additional 162,235 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,007,000 after buying an additional 312,747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 211.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,463,000 after buying an additional 3,381,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,931,000 after buying an additional 437,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,217,000 after buying an additional 442,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.