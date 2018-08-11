CIBC Raises Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Price Target to C$8.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

