CIBC Raises Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Price Target to C$8.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.
Shares of Slate Office REIT opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.42.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.
