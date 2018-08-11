CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 941,719 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 941,719 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NGL Energy Partners worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 95,333 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $1,225,029.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

