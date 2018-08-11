Chromadex (CDXC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chromadex earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4986905054936 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Chromadex traded down $0.39, hitting $4.52, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 304,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.22. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 70.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $101,432 over the last three months. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

