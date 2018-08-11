Chromadex (CDXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 70.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 304,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,890. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $263.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, COO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $101,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

