Chris Stolte Sells 285,000 Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $29,349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,327 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,154.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Stolte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Chris Stolte sold 172,791 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $17,894,235.96.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $9,332,800.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $8,848,300.00.

DATA stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DATA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after buying an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after buying an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,266,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,811,000 after buying an additional 179,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,095 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,377,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

