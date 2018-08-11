Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $130,860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $156,768,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at $485.47 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Argus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.52 to $496.14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

