ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 18,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,820. The firm has a market cap of $654.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.24 million. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 34,065.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 3,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

