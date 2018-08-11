China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFC. Nomura upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

