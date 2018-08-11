China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
China Life Insurance stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.57.
China Life Insurance Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.
