China Biologic Products (CBPO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,826,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after buying an additional 247,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.