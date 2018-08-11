China Auto Logistics (CALI) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.02

Headlines about China Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:CALI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Auto Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 43.8783025125861 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CALI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,139. China Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Get China Auto Logistics alerts:

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.