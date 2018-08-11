Chimerix (CMRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7178655261441 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

CMRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 138,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,335. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.36. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,582.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other Chimerix news, Director Ernest Mario sold 52,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $243,845.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Michelle Berrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 325,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,553 shares of company stock worth $603,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

