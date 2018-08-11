Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 231,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lennar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lennar by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $2,579,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,795.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Lennar to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Lennar opened at $53.38 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.