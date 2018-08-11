Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,744,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 56,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $230,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

