Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,576,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 233.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 31.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after purchasing an additional 836,090 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial opened at $60.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

