Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,478,038,000 after purchasing an additional 655,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,026,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,545,000 after purchasing an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,728,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,432,000 after purchasing an additional 275,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,624,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of CVX opened at $123.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,682,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

